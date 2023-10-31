Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 2,037 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 963.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 34,893 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 108,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,191,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21,890.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 255,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after buying an additional 254,366 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $84.42. 8,113,793 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,999,543. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $109.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.12.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

