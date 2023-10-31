Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 2,650 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 186.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Shares of JHG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 122,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $31.30.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $516.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

