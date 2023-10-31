Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 2,848 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Blackstone comprises about 1.1% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after buying an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.8 %

Blackstone stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,023,755. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 27th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,381,651 shares of company stock valued at $198,022,087. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

