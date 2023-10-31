Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 285 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 7,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $67.48. 109,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,769. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

