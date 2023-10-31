Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 364 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,166,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,072,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $29.70 and a one year high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $169.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

