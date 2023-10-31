Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 511 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $271.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.28.

Tesla Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $197.75. 43,574,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,236,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $628.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.53, for a total transaction of $2,546,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,209,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,595,769.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,565 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,845 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.