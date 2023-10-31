Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Trading Down 1.4 %

Cummins stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.63. The stock had a trading volume of 183,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $203.18 and a 52-week high of $265.28. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.11 and a 200 day moving average of $232.78.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.65%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

