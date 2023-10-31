Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 761 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,994.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.43. The company had a trading volume of 268,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $191.41.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ECL. StockNews.com downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ecolab from $172.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.60.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

