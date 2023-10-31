Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 77 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.52 on Tuesday, hitting $143.15. 615,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,599. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.74.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

