Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 870 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 8,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 65.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 293.3% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 148,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after purchasing an additional 110,950 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $81.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,219,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,370,822. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The stock has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.59 by $2.78. The business had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

