Ballast Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. TCI Fund Management Ltd. purchased a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $635,274,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.45. 605,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,932,265. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.16. The firm has a market cap of $118.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

