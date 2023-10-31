Ballast Advisors LLC Takes $734,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,478 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 30,263,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,330,353,000 after buying an additional 698,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after buying an additional 695,215 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,258,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,866,000 after buying an additional 1,102,823 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.22.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.04. 274,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,190. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

