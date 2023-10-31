Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ballast Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,404 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.13. 3,110,441 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,205,598. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.45.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

