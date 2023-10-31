Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ballast Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares during the last quarter. Verde Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.84. 802,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,665. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $370.31 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $437.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

