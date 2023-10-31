Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ballast Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.91. 4,873,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,192,691. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a market capitalization of $146.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.08.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

