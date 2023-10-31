Ballast Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Ballast Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $123,341,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,004.0% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 617,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 561,771 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

TIP traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $103.15. 653,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,589. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.