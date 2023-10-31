Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 689 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $16,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1,361.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Price Performance

MMM opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $133.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.10. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

