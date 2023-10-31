Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 8,818 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 23,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AFL opened at $77.40 on Tuesday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $82.03. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 24.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $202,412.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,435. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

