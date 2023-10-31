Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,124 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,519 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth $29,740,200,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 90.7% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 48.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

NYSE BA opened at $182.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.87 and a 200 day moving average of $209.26. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $139.52 and a one year high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($6.18) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

