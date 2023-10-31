Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 4,929 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,201 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,929 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,501 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price objective (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $197.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $210.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.71. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

