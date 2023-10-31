Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $2.56

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.56, but opened at $2.48. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 5,899 shares trading hands.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.0034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 12.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bradesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 43.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,852.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 138,029 shares during the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

