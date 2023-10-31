Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,022 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 11,875 shares.The stock last traded at $2.68 and had previously closed at $2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Banco Itaú Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Banco Itaú Chile Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Banco Itaú Chile had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $457.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.67 million. Analysts forecast that Banco Itaú Chile will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

Featured Stories

