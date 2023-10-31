Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Down to $3.74

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.74, but opened at $3.62. Banco Santander shares last traded at $3.63, with a volume of 487,829 shares traded.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Stock Down 3.2 %

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $45,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 154,544,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,341 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 116.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,757 shares during the last quarter. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

