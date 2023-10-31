Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.37.

NYSE BAC opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

