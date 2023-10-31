Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lifted by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 13.1% during the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 61.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 92,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 8.5% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 27,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 7,217,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,133,063. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $205.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.37.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

