Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 143,494 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,494 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $25,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 209.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BSX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,873.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $581,099.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,873.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,990 shares of company stock worth $17,435,124 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.87. 998,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,137,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.24. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $55.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

