Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 78,753 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 982.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,753 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $24,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Cigna Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 159 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $307.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,080. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.64.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CI. StockNews.com began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.05.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,564,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,093 shares in the company, valued at $609,063. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,023 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

