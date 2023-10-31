Banque Pictet & Cie SA Boosts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,954 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,709,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Airbnb by 27.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $2,125,000. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABNB traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $116.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,278,999. The stock has a market cap of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.04 and its 200 day moving average is $127.69.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Airbnb from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.77.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,007,066. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 166,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $20,883,375.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,962,780.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.80, for a total value of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,007,066. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 648,623 shares of company stock worth $87,937,880. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

