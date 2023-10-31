Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 12,329 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.7 %

DHI traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $103.87. 189,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,287. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $132.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.92. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,639 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $208,202.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,704.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.

View Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.