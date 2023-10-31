Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 12,329 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.7 %
DHI traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, reaching $103.87. 189,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,287. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $72.04 and a one year high of $132.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.92. The company has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.47.
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
