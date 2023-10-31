Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 158,238 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 60.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,618 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,238 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $45,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 27.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $4,702,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.54. 700,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,079,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.24. The company has a market capitalization of $162.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.47.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

