Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 6,556 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,285 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.05% of Barrick Gold worth $15,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,832,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,095,828. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.25, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.41. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -1,025.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Cormark upgraded Barrick Gold from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

