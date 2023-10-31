Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 910 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.09% of Moody’s worth $56,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $305.37. 52,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,819. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $325.63 and its 200 day moving average is $328.28. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $251.98 and a 52 week high of $363.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.13.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 15,158 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.97, for a total value of $5,168,423.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,293.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total transaction of $815,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,485,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,188 shares of company stock worth $9,484,378 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

