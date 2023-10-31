Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 9,944 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $16,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter worth about $331,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,535,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000.

BATS:INDA traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,538,463 shares. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $43.19.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

