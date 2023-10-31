Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $39,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $1,760,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,142,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,370 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,967 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $19.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,768.43. The company had a trading volume of 20,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,101. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,031.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,860.81. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,771.32 and a 52-week high of $3,251.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $98.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $19.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $3,130.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,677.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,256.96.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

