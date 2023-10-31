Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,048 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.75. The stock had a trading volume of 537,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.93 and a 52-week high of $93.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.90 and its 200 day moving average is $84.60. The firm has a market cap of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,014 shares of company stock valued at $10,291,303. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.42.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

