Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.07% of Zimmer Biomet worth $21,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $104.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,753. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 in the last three months. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

