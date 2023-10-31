Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,826 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.8% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 63,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% in the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,504 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $818,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 879.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the software company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $4,952,364.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,608 shares of company stock valued at $6,538,501 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $197.05. The stock had a trading volume of 106,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,684. The firm has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.00 and a 200-day moving average of $205.71.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.11.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

