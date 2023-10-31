Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $14.23 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,862 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in PayPal by 18.2% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 132,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the period. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 94,518 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,342 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Up 0.4 %

PYPL stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.27. 1,928,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,031,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $92.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.