Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $344.26 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,838,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,337,599 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 3.0% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.64% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $344,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $12,614,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 31,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 39,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $163.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,151,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,468,344. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

