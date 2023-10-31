Banque Pictet & Cie SA Makes New Investment in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 640,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,640,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 1.21% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 830,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the period.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 67,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,887,098.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,435,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,512,083.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $49.03. 18,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,720. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.47.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

MLTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $41.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.80.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or axial spondyloarthritis.

