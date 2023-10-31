Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 2,906 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $15,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.79. The stock had a trading volume of 95,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,940. The company has a market capitalization of $76.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.79. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $221.76.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $64,899.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,426,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,132 shares of company stock worth $10,294,272. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

