Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 21,996 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 21,996 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $14,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,557,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,416,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 600.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.12. The stock had a trading volume of 151,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,487. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $76.41 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LYB

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total transaction of $48,111.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,300,861.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $48,111.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 765,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,300,861.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.