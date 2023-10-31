Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 24,647 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,273 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 24,647 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 73,750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,399,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,212,306,000 after buying an additional 20,371,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,728,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 48.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,001,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $399,710,000 after purchasing an additional 652,439 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,025,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,640 shares of company stock valued at $32,552,820. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,547,819. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.33, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.22 and a fifty-two week high of $265.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

