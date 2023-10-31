Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 4,749 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,749 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $28,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMETEK by 9.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 84,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in AMETEK by 45.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on AMETEK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $161.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $5,438,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,339,481.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $250,979.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at $5,117,246.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMETEK Trading Up 1.8 %

AME stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.70. The stock had a trading volume of 234,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,989. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.48 and a 1-year high of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

