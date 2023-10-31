Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 8,831 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,831 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $18,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 9.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Logitech International by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Logitech International by 233.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Logitech International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Logitech International stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $78.44. 62,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,264. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51. Logitech International S.A. has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $1.1876 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

Logitech International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

