Banque Pictet & Cie SA Trims Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in AON were worth $22,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in AON by 200.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 3,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $236,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 1.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $344.08.

Insider Activity at AON

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.37. 107,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,853. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $274.34 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $328.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.30.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is currently 18.71%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.