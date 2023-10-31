Barclays Cuts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $75.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hub Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.86.

Hub Group Stock Down 0.1 %

HUBG stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.92. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $499,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hub Group by 37.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

