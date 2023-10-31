Barclays Increases Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target to $58.00

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $46.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.47.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.73. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by $0.19. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 153.79% and a negative net margin of 256.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -8.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,769 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $181,138.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,983,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher K. Murray sold 600 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $33,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,358. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,267 shares of company stock worth $1,062,651. Insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,383,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $343,876,000 after purchasing an additional 46,264 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

