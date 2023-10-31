Barclays Raises Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target to $43.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.56.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKR

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.82. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.19%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,069,500. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKR. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 12.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 281,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,940,000 after acquiring an additional 31,741 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 92,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after buying an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,217,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,631,000 after buying an additional 110,195 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 51.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,959,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,484,000 after buying an additional 85,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.