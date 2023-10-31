BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Holdings Lifted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. BCE accounts for approximately 1.6% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $12,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the second quarter valued at $1,543,572,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in BCE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,536,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,797,000 after purchasing an additional 239,750 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BCE by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,895,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $522,794,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.53.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 173,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,408,104. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.15 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.32%.

BCE Company Profile

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.